Mada 9 is Afghanistan's first-ever indigenously built supercar

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jan 17, 2023

The Mada 9 supercar is strikingly bold and aggressive looking

The supercar claims to have been designed indigenously by 30 Afghan engineers in a country that is ruled by Taliban

The supercar is powered by a 2000 Toyota Corolla'e engine

However, it is not sure which Toyota engine powers the car

The car sports a design that incorporates sharp LED headlamps, LED taillights, a bold front fascia, front splitter etc

Taliban claims Mada 9 is a major achievement of the Afghan engineers and it also shows how the country is advancing with new technology

The manufacturer has not revealed the details of the specification of this supercar

Also, production details of the supercar were not disclosed

No matter what, the Mada 9 has grabbed everyone's attention
Read more about Mada 9
Click Here