The Mada 9 supercar is strikingly bold and aggressive looking
The supercar claims to have been designed indigenously by 30 Afghan engineers in a country that is ruled by Taliban
The supercar is powered by a 2000 Toyota Corolla'e engine
However, it is not sure which Toyota engine powers the car
The car sports a design that incorporates sharp LED headlamps, LED taillights, a bold front fascia, front splitter etc
Taliban claims Mada 9 is a major achievement of the Afghan engineers and it also shows how the country is advancing with new technology
The manufacturer has not revealed the details of the specification of this supercar
Also, production details of the supercar were not disclosed
No matter what, the Mada 9 has grabbed everyone's attention