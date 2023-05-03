This SUV, not Seltos, is Kia's best-selling car in India right now

Published May 03, 2023

Kia Sonet SUV was the highest selling model from the Korean carmaker in April

Sonet sub-compact SUV has become the best-selling car from Kia for the first time since its launch

Seltos, Kia's first model in India, has been its best-seller since the carmaker's debut

The Sonet sub-compact SUV found 9,744 homes across India in April

Since January this year, Kia has sold 37,518 units of Sonet SUV

Kia recently launched the updated version of the SUV with updated powertrain and additional features

The first model from Kia to offer iMT technology is priced from 7.79 lakh (ex-showroom)

It rivals the likes of Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue among others in the sub-compact segment

Kia is also expected to launch the facelift version of the SUV in India soon
