This SUV, not Seltos, is Kia's best-selling car in India right now

Kia Sonet SUV was the highest selling model from the Korean carmaker in April
Sonet sub-compact SUV has become the best-selling car from Kia for the first time since its launch
Seltos, Kia's first model in India, has been its best-seller since the carmaker's debut
The Sonet sub-compact SUV found 9,744 homes across India in April
Since January this year, Kia has sold 37,518 units of Sonet SUV
Kia recently launched the updated version of the SUV with updated powertrain and additional features
The first model from Kia to offer iMT technology is priced from ₹7.79 lakh (ex-showroom)
It rivals the likes of Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue among others in the sub-compact segment
Kia is also expected to launch the facelift version of the SUV in India soon