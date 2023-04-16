This study shows daytime running lights can reduce accidents

Daytime running lights are one of the important features of a car 

Now, a recent study finding says that these lights can also help in reducing visibility-based accidents by 8.8 per cent

The study has been conducted by the Monash University Accident Research Centre, Australia

The study has found that DRLs reduced the risk of a crash at  higher speed zones especially during dawn and dusk 

The organisation has taken into consideration accident data from 2010 to 2017

Taking the data into account, the researchers segregated cars with DRLs and the ones without it

The overall conclusion shows cars with DRLs running at a speed of 75 kmph can avoid the risk of accidents when the light is low

The team also shares that DRLs should be considered mandatory in all new models
