Triumph presents its series of Rocket 3 motorcycles
This range is equipped with a world’s largest production motorcycle engine with a capacity of 2500cc
The Triumph Rocket 3 line-up offers the highest torque compared to any production motorbike
The top-trim Rocket 3 GT Chrome Edition offers 165 bhp and 221 Nm
The price of this variant stands at ₹21.40 lakh
The Rocket 3 R variant offers inline 3-cylinder and water-cooled engine
The motorcycle comes with a six-speed gearbox
The tank capacity of this bike stands at 18 litre
The motorcycle can sprint to 100 kmph in 2.73 seconds