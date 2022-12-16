This 20 lakh bike comes with an engine bigger than a few SUVs

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 16, 2022

Triumph presents its series of Rocket 3 motorcycles

This range is equipped with a world’s largest production motorcycle engine with a capacity of 2500cc

The Triumph Rocket 3 line-up offers the highest torque compared to any production motorbike

The top-trim Rocket 3 GT Chrome Edition offers 165 bhp and 221 Nm

The price of this variant stands at 21.40 lakh

The Rocket 3 R variant offers inline 3-cylinder and water-cooled engine

The motorcycle comes with a six-speed gearbox

The tank capacity of this bike stands at 18 litre 

The motorcycle can sprint to 100 kmph in 2.73 seconds
