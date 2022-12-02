This Rolls-Royce Cullinan is a fashionista

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 02, 2022

Rolls-Royce has added some exciting colours to Cullinan for Art Basel

The British car marquee claims these special colours have been influenced by latest fashion

Colour options for the car include Lime Green, Gunmetal, Wildberry and Arctic White along with Military Green, Burnout Grey, Forge Yellow and Tempest Grey

Apart from the new exterior and cabin colour themes and a few styling elements, the car remains same

Rolls-Royce Cullinan Inspired by Fashion gets new Starlight tailgate

Starlight tailgate takes elements from illuminated headliner and integrates 192 stars in perforated leather

Cabin of the car too received new fashion-influenced colour themes

Cabin gets Peony Pink or Lime Green trims contrasting with Arctic White or Cashmere Grey leather

The contrasting colours inside the cabin give the Cullinan a highly distinctive look
