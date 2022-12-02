This Rolls-Royce Cullinan is a fashionista

Rolls-Royce has added some exciting colours to Cullinan for Art Basel
The British car marquee claims these special colours have been influenced by latest fashion
Colour options for the car include Lime Green, Gunmetal, Wildberry and Arctic White along with Military Green, Burnout Grey, Forge Yellow and Tempest Grey
Apart from the new exterior and cabin colour themes and a few styling elements, the car remains same
Rolls-Royce Cullinan Inspired by Fashion gets new Starlight tailgate
Starlight tailgate takes elements from illuminated headliner and integrates 192 stars in perforated leather
Cabin of the car too received new fashion-influenced colour themes
Cabin gets Peony Pink or Lime Green trims contrasting with Arctic White or Cashmere Grey leather
The contrasting colours inside the cabin give the Cullinan a highly distinctive look