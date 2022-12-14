Maruti Suzuki Baleno was India's bestselling hatchback in November 2022

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 14, 2022

The Maruti Suzuki Baleno became the automaker's bestseller by beating Alto

Baleno sold 20,945 units in November 2022m recording a whopping 111% YoY growth

The number includes both wholesales and sales to other OEM as well

Besides sold by Maruti Suzuki as Baleno, the hatchback is also sold by Toyota as Glanza

Baleno's sales uptick and beating Alto shows positive consumer sentiment towards premium products than entry-level cars

Maruti's all-time bestseller recorded just 13% YoY growth at 15,663 units in November 2022

Alto's dominance seems to be squeezing

A reason behind that could be the new-age buyers prefer premium models than mundane entry-level cars like Alto

Maruti's another popular hatchback Swift too witnessed just 4% sales uptick last month
Read more about Maruti Suzuki
Click Here