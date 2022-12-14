The Maruti Suzuki Baleno became the automaker's bestseller by beating Alto
Baleno sold 20,945 units in November 2022m recording a whopping 111% YoY growth
The number includes both wholesales and sales to other OEM as well
Besides sold by Maruti Suzuki as Baleno, the hatchback is also sold by Toyota as Glanza
Baleno's sales uptick and beating Alto shows positive consumer sentiment towards premium products than entry-level cars
Maruti's all-time bestseller recorded just 13% YoY growth at 15,663 units in November 2022
Alto's dominance seems to be squeezing
A reason behind that could be the new-age buyers prefer premium models than mundane entry-level cars like Alto
Maruti's another popular hatchback Swift too witnessed just 4% sales uptick last month