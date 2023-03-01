This Porsche 911 is inspired by Dakar Rally

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Mar 01, 2023

Porsche 911 Dakar is the off-road going version of the sports car

Porsche has Rallye Design Package on offer

It is a throwback to the 1984 Paris-Dakar Rallye

The  Rallye Design Package is a reminiscent of that iconic winning car

Porsche 911 sits 50 millimetres higher than \of a 911 Carrera with Sports suspension

The standard lift system can raise the front and rear ends by an additional 30 millimetres

911 Dakar runs on Pirelli Scorpion All Terrain Plus tyres (sized 245/45 ZR 19 at the front and 295/40 ZR 20 at the rear)

The 3-litre biturbo six-cylinder engine produces 473 bhp and 570 Nm

It can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 3.4 seconds and it has a top speed of 240 kmph
To read more about 911 Dakar
Click Here