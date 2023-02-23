This popular Mercedes-Benz SUV costs 2.7 crore but always stays in demand

Published Feb 23, 2023

The AMG G63 is one of the most popular models of Mercedes-Benz

There is AMG performance steering wheel that is wrapped in Nappa leather

Mercedes-Benz offers twin display setup

There is Multi-beam LED prijector headlamps on offer as standard equipment

Powering the AMG G63 is a 4.0-litre Bi-turbo V8

It produces 585 hp and 850 Nm. Gearbox on duty is a 9-speed automatic unit

There is no panoramic sunroof on offer. Instead, there is a regular sunroof

There are four upholstery and nine paint options to choose from

The top spped of AMG G63 is 220 kmph and it can hit accelerate from 0-100 kmph in 4.5 seconds
