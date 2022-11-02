This pocket-sized microcar is ready for India!

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By Shubhodeep Chakravarty
Published Nov 02, 2022

Electric cars are coming in & coming in hot to India

From luxury to mass-market car makers, EV options are expanding gradually

But how about an EV that may just fit into your bike garage?

Say hi to Eas-E from PMV Electric. It measures just under 3 meters & weighs 550 kilos

Ease-E has a range of between 150 and 200 kms. It will be officially unveiled in Mumbai

The Eas-E proportions means it can be great for congested Indian city roads

Although not official, expected price will range between 4 lakh to 5 lakh for Eas-E

But that doesn't mean this EV is bare. Eas-E gets digital info screen, USB ports, AC

It also gets remote park assist, cruise control and remote keyless entry
