This pocket-sized microcar is ready for India!

Electric cars are coming in & coming in hot to India
From luxury to mass-market car makers, EV options are expanding gradually
But how about an EV that may just fit into your bike garage?
Say hi to Eas-E from PMV Electric. It measures just under 3 meters & weighs 550 kilos
Ease-E has a range of between 150 and 200 kms. It will be officially unveiled in Mumbai
The Eas-E proportions means it can be great for congested Indian city roads
Although not official, expected price will range between ₹4 lakh to ₹5 lakh for Eas-E
But that doesn't mean this EV is bare. Eas-E gets digital info screen, USB ports, AC
It also gets remote park assist, cruise control and remote keyless entry