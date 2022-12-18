This perfume from Bentley is as exclusive as its cars

Bentley has created a perfume inspired from its stone veneer interior finish
Bentley has used 100 per cent natural stone plates in each bottle to make it one of a kind
This perfume has a masculine fragrance
The back of the bottle has an interpretation of the marque’s signature knurling
The team chooses finest materials for the veneer such as eucalyptus, olive ash, burr walnut, and liquid amber from countries as far as Canada and China
The perfume comes with Dreamwood that has been obtained through carbon-neutral biotechnology in place of Mysore sandalwood
The perfume will be available for 69.50 pounds
Bentley says the unique feature of this scent is usage sustainable ingredients in its creation