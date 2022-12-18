This perfume from Bentley is as exclusive as its cars

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 18, 2022

Bentley has created a perfume inspired from its stone veneer interior finish

Bentley has used 100 per cent natural stone plates in each bottle to make it one of a kind 

This perfume has a masculine fragrance

The back of the bottle has an interpretation of the marque’s signature knurling

The team chooses finest materials for the veneer such as eucalyptus, olive ash, burr walnut, and liquid amber from countries as far as Canada and China

The perfume comes with Dreamwood that has been obtained through carbon-neutral biotechnology in place of Mysore sandalwood

The perfume will be available for 69.50 pounds

Bentley says the unique feature of this scent is usage sustainable ingredients in its creation
