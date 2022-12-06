This one-off Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid is dark and imposing

This bespoke Flying Spur Hybrid curated by The Surgeon has been unveiled at Art Basel Miami
Following this unveiling, a limited-edition line of sneakers inspired by Bentley will be launched
This one-off Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid sports a dramatic duo-tone paint finish
The front splitter, side sills, rear diffuser and boot lip spoiler are made up of carbon fibre
The Bentley Flying B radiator mascot has been done in gloss black
It sits on 22-inch Satin Anthracite wheels
The interior looks exquisite with all the walnut veneer work
The inner sills come with a motif that reads 'The Surgeon'
The rear doors come with three-dimensional diamond pattern