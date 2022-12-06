This one-off Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid is dark and imposing

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 06, 2022

This bespoke Flying Spur Hybrid curated by The Surgeon has been unveiled at Art Basel Miami

Following this unveiling, a limited-edition line of sneakers inspired by Bentley will be launched 

This one-off Bentley Flying Spur Hybrid sports a dramatic duo-tone paint finish

The front splitter, side sills, rear diffuser and boot lip spoiler are made up of carbon fibre

The Bentley Flying B radiator mascot has been done in gloss black

It sits on 22-inch Satin Anthracite wheels 

The interior looks exquisite with all the walnut veneer work  

The inner sills come with a motif that reads 'The Surgeon' 

The rear doors come with three-dimensional diamond pattern
