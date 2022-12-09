This off-roading supercar is heading to India and will cost a fortune

Lamborghini has launched the Huracan Sterrato supercar in India on Thursday
It is powered by the same 5.2-litre naturally-aspirated V10 engine that is used in Huracan AWD versions
The Huracan Sterrato rally road supercar made its debut a few days ago in Miami
Lamborghini will built only 1,499 units of this supercars ever
Only a handful of them will reach the Indian shores
The car was first shown in its concept form in June 2019 as the Sterrato off-road concept
The Huracan Sterrato supercar comes with a top speed of 260 kmph
The supercar stands on a set of low-profile dual-purpose tyres measuring 19 inches
The supercar can sprint from standstill to 100 kmph in just 3.4 seconds
It can churn out 610 hp of peak power and 560 Nm of peak torque