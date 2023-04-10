This new tunnel in India will be the longest in Asia at highest altitude

13-km long Zoila Tunnel is under construction and is expected to be completed by 2026
The tunnel is being constructed at an altitude of 11,578 feet above sea level
It will connect Baltal with Drass, offering all-weather connectivity between Kashmir and Ladakh
The tunnel will reduce travel time from four hours currently to just 40 minutes
The tunnel is constructed to replace the famous Zojila Pass as all-weather road
The pass on Srinagar-Leh National Highway remains closed in winters due to heavy snowfall
The construction of the tunnel is almost half way through and is likely to be open before scheduled date
Zojila Tunnel will replace Atal Tunnel as the longest one at highest altitude
The 9-km long Atal Tunnel was the first all-weather tunnel to connect Ladakh with rest of India