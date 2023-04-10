This new tunnel in India will be the longest in Asia at highest altitude

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Apr 10, 2023

13-km long Zoila Tunnel is under construction and is expected to be completed by 2026

The tunnel is being constructed at an altitude of 11,578 feet above sea level

It will connect Baltal with Drass, offering all-weather connectivity between Kashmir and Ladakh

The tunnel will reduce travel time from four hours currently to just 40 minutes

The tunnel is constructed to replace the famous Zojila Pass as all-weather road

The pass on Srinagar-Leh National Highway remains closed in winters due to heavy snowfall

The construction of the tunnel is almost half way through and is likely to be open before scheduled date

Zojila Tunnel will replace Atal Tunnel as the longest one at highest altitude

The 9-km long Atal Tunnel was the first all-weather tunnel to connect Ladakh with rest of India
