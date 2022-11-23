This new electric scooter promises a riding range of 240 km

Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 23, 2022

iVoomi Energy has introduced new variants of its S1 electric scooter range

These are called S1 80, S1 100 and S1 240 with the last one promising a range of up to 240 kms

Pricing starts from 69,999, going up to 1.21 lakh (ex-showroom)

The current iVoomi S1 e-scooter is still on sale

The iVoomi S1 240 e-scooter gets a 4.2 kWh twin battery pack

It is equipped with a 2.5 kW motor (3.3 bhp) with extra torque

 It has a twin battery pack of 4.2 kWh

There are three riding modes -  Eco, Rider, and Sport

 Sales of the e-scooter range will begin from December 1
The range also gets GPS tracker and monitoring system
