This new electric scooter promises a riding range of 240 km

iVoomi Energy has introduced new variants of its S1 electric scooter range
These are called S1 80, S1 100 and S1 240 with the last one promising a range of up to 240 kms
Pricing starts from ₹69,999, going up to ₹1.21 lakh (ex-showroom)
The current iVoomi S1 e-scooter is still on sale
The iVoomi S1 240 e-scooter gets a 4.2 kWh twin battery pack
It is equipped with a 2.5 kW motor (3.3 bhp) with extra torque
There are three riding modes - Eco, Rider, and Sport
Sales of the e-scooter range will begin from December 1