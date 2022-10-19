Ultraviolette Automotive unveiled its new F77 electric sportsbike on October 18
The e-bike will be available for booking from October 23 at ₹10,000
The Ultraviolette F77 will be launched in India on November 24
The electric motorcycle claims to offer over 300-km range on a single charge
That should be more than enough to ride between Jaipur and Delhi without recharging it
The F77 comes equipped with a modular lithium-ion battery pack
Ultraviolette claims the F77's battery has higher energy density
The high density of the battery helps F77 run longer than most electric two-wheelers