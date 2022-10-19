This new electric motorcycle can run between Delhi and Jaipur without recharge

Ultraviolette Automotive unveiled its new F77 electric sportsbike on October 18

The e-bike will be available for booking from October 23 at 10,000

The Ultraviolette F77 will be launched in India on November 24

The electric motorcycle claims to offer over 300-km range on a single charge

That should be more than enough to ride between Jaipur and Delhi without recharging it

The F77 comes equipped with a modular lithium-ion battery pack

Ultraviolette claims the F77's battery has higher energy density

The high density of the battery helps F77 run longer than most electric two-wheelers
