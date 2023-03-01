This motorcycle has clocked five million sales around the world

Published Mar 01, 2023

TVS Motor said that the Apache series motorcycles has hit the major sales landmark

The first model of the TVS Apache family was launched back in 2005

It currently has presence in more than 60 countries around the world

TVS Apache series is offered in two categories -- naked and super sport

The naked models include Apache RTR 160, 160 4V, 180 and 2004V bikes

TVS made its foray in Super Sports category with the Apache RR 310 in 2017

In 2021, it introduced the BTO (Built-To-Order) platform for the TVS Apache RR 310

The TVS Apache's RTR brand stands for Racing Throttle Response

TVS recently launched the updated Apache RTR 160 2V in India
