This motorcycle from TVS is ready to hit the track

TVS Apache RR 310 is the flagship motorcycle from the brand
The motorcycle comes with a 312 cc, single cylinder, liquid-cooled engine
The motorcycle gets riding modes.
In Rain and Road mode, the engine produces 25.8 Ps and 25 Nm
The power and torque are increased to 34 Ps and 27.3 Nm in Sport and Track mode
Apache RR 310 comes with GTT, TFT screen and Bluetooth connectivity
TVS offers BTO program with Apache RR 310
Dynamic Kit comes with fully adjustable front and rear suspension and brass-coated chain
Race Kit comes with more aggressive clip ons and rear-set foot pegs