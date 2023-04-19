This modified Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500 looks like a stealthy Harley-Davidson

Eimor Customs has modifeid a Royal Enfield Classic 500
The motorcycle gets an all-black matte paint scheme
It gets a new fuel tank that suits the characteristics of the modified motorcycle
The front mudguard and the rear mudguards have been kept hard edged so that the flow with the body work
The only change to the engine is the new exhaust unit
The side covers have also been given an embossed effect. The tank has been made to match the lines of the two mudguards.
The rear seat can be removed to unveil a luggage rack.
A 5.5 inch white LED headlamp has been used to contrast with the all black look of the bike.
The tail lamps and indicators are metal casted to go with the design.