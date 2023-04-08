This modified Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will grab your attention

Neev Motorcycles modified a Royal Enfield Hunter 350
The Hunter 350 is modified into a scrambler. The shop calls this build 'Killer'
The motorcycle is now finished in grey and black paint scheme with blacked-out elements
Neev Motorcycles had to make several CNC machined parts for this build.
The lighting elements on the motorcycle have been upgraded. They are all LED units. The mirrors and the handle grips on the Hunter 350 are also new.
The tank detailing is also done by the shop. The seat now has a ribbed design for that scrambler look.
There are new wheel covers, a sump guard and a new number plate assembly.
Fork covers were used for the front suspension to protect them from dust. The triple tree was CNC cut to enhance the front looks.
There are no changes to the engine apart from the new exhaust system that was also developed by Neev Motorcycles.