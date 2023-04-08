This modified Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will grab your attention

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Apr 08, 2023

Neev Motorcycles modified a Royal Enfield Hunter 350

The Hunter 350 is modified into a scrambler. The shop calls this build 'Killer'

The motorcycle is now finished in grey and black paint scheme with blacked-out elements

Neev Motorcycles had to make several CNC machined parts for this build.

 Check product page

The lighting elements on the motorcycle have been upgraded. They are all LED units. The mirrors and the handle grips on the Hunter 350 are also new.

The tank detailing is also done by the shop. The seat now has a ribbed design for that scrambler look.

 There are new wheel covers, a sump guard and a new number plate assembly.

Fork covers were used for the front suspension to protect them from dust. The triple tree was CNC cut to enhance the front looks.

There are no changes to the engine apart from the new exhaust system that was also developed by Neev Motorcycles. 
To check out a heavily customized Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 
Click Here