This modified Royal Enfield Classic 500 will impress with its stance and the attitude

Eimor Customs has modified a Royal Enfield Classic 500
The build is called 'Bijli'
The custom motordycle now gets new paint shades.
The voltmeter is now positioned on the left toolbox.
The exhaust is a Moto_Torque megaphone unit
The engine parts and other items have been kept matte black while other body panels are finished in three different colours
The fuel tank is new and has a capacity of 14 litres. There is a stretched rear wheel and a bulky 140mm/15inch tyre.
The mud guards are also new and seats are also custom made
The handle levers and rear shock absorbers have grey color same as the tank
The lighting elements on the motorcycle have also been upgraded.