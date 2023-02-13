This Mercedes S-Class is the most powerful one of all time

Mercedes-AMG's S 63 E Performance gets AMG hybrid technology which gives it a performance boost
It gets an AMG 4.0-litre V8 bi-turbo engine paired with an electric motor and a high-performance battery
The powerful hybrid powertrain generates 802 hp power and massive torque of 1,430 Nm
The car can zip to 100 kmph from absolute zero in 3.3 seconds
It can run at a top speed of 290 kmph
This luxury car comes equipped with a fully variable all-wheel drive system
This performance-oriented S-Class runs on 21-inch AMG forged wheels
It gets seven driving modes which are Electric, Comfort, Battery hold, Sport, Sport+, Slippery and Individual
This is the only model in its segment to come with active engine mounts