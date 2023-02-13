This Mercedes S-Class is the most powerful one of all time

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto
Published Feb 13, 2023

Mercedes-AMG's S 63 E Performance gets AMG hybrid technology which gives it a performance boost

It gets an AMG 4.0-litre V8 bi-turbo engine paired with an electric motor and a high-performance battery

The powerful hybrid powertrain generates 802 hp power and massive torque of 1,430 Nm

The car can zip to 100 kmph from absolute zero in 3.3 seconds

It can run at a top speed of 290 kmph

This luxury car comes equipped with a fully variable all-wheel drive system

This performance-oriented S-Class runs on 21-inch AMG forged wheels

It gets seven driving modes which are Electric, Comfort, Battery hold, Sport, Sport+, Slippery and Individual 

This is the only model in its segment to come with active engine mounts
