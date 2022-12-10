This Mercedes concept EV covers over 1,000 km on single charge

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 10, 2022

This year, Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX undertook a journey of 1,202 km from Germany to UK

Believe it or not, the EV covered the distance on a single charge

The Vision EQXX EV is the most efficient Mercedes ever built

Through this journey, the EV used its thermal management system to touch consumption of 8.3 kWh per 100 kms

The main challenges on this trip was hot temperature along with intense traffic density

Carefully engineered aero-shutters and coolant valves kept the temperature of the EV at the optimum

The EV's highly efficient aerodynamic design also pushed the car to attain a higher range

The total time taken to complete this trip was 14 hours and 30 minutes

The EV's average speed during the journey was 83 kmph and the highest was 140 kmph
Know more about Vision EQXX's trip
Click Here