This Mercedes concept EV covers over 1,000 km on single charge

This year, Mercedes-Benz Vision EQXX undertook a journey of 1,202 km from Germany to UK
Believe it or not, the EV covered the distance on a single charge
The Vision EQXX EV is the most efficient Mercedes ever built
Through this journey, the EV used its thermal management system to touch consumption of 8.3 kWh per 100 kms
The main challenges on this trip was hot temperature along with intense traffic density
Carefully engineered aero-shutters and coolant valves kept the temperature of the EV at the optimum
The EV's highly efficient aerodynamic design also pushed the car to attain a higher range
The total time taken to complete this trip was 14 hours and 30 minutes
The EV's average speed during the journey was 83 kmph and the highest was 140 kmph