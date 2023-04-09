This Mercedes-AMG S Class offers massive torque of over 1,400 Nm

Published Apr 09, 2023

The Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance is the most powerful S-Class of all time

This luxury performance-oriented car juices its power from a 4.0-litre V8 engine located at the front and an electric motor at the rear

The car has a massive output of 802 hp and 1,430 Nm torque

This model can zip to 100 kmph speed in 3.3 seconds

The Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance offers a top speed of 290 kmph

The car also features  Active roll stabilisation and active rear-axle steering as standard

It sits on 21-inch AMG forged alloy wheels 

The model promises an electric range of 33 kms

The interior boasts an MBUX infotainment system which includes various AMG and hybrid-specific displays and functions
