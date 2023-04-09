This Mercedes-AMG S Class offers massive torque of over 1,400 Nm

The Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance is the most powerful S-Class of all time
This luxury performance-oriented car juices its power from a 4.0-litre V8 engine located at the front and an electric motor at the rear
The car has a massive output of 802 hp and 1,430 Nm torque
This model can zip to 100 kmph speed in 3.3 seconds
The Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance offers a top speed of 290 kmph
The car also features Active roll stabilisation and active rear-axle steering as standard
It sits on 21-inch AMG forged alloy wheels
The model promises an electric range of 33 kms
The interior boasts an MBUX infotainment system which includes various AMG and hybrid-specific displays and functions