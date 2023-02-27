This Mercedes-AMG electric SUV offers massive power output

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Feb 27, 2023

The Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV is the first all-electric performance SUV from the brand 

The EV comes with all-wheel drive set up

The electric SUV sits on 22-inch alloy wheels

It also has active rear-axle steering as standard

The rear sports aerodynamically optimised diffuser and longitudinal fins

This luxury electric vehicle features two powerful electric motors 

The combined power output of which stands at 687 hp with a peak torque of 950 Nm

The interior offers an MBUX infotainment system with  AMG-specific functions and displays  

Another highlight of the cabin is the Dolby Atmos sound format 
Know more about Mercedes-Benz
Click Here