This Mercedes-AMG electric SUV offers massive power output

The Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV is the first all-electric performance SUV from the brand
The EV comes with all-wheel drive set up
The electric SUV sits on 22-inch alloy wheels
It also has active rear-axle steering as standard
The rear sports aerodynamically optimised diffuser and longitudinal fins
This luxury electric vehicle features two powerful electric motors
The combined power output of which stands at 687 hp with a peak torque of 950 Nm
The interior offers an MBUX infotainment system with AMG-specific functions and displays
Another highlight of the cabin is the Dolby Atmos sound format