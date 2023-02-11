This Mercedes-AMG Collectors Edition looks so cool!

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto
Published Feb 11, 2023

Mercedes-AMG presents a special model of the SL 63 4MATIC+

The model gets the look of the Mercedes-AMG F1 W13 E Performance racing car

The luxury car gets an exclusive two-tone paint in gradient style 

The car also features star patterns along with Petronas-coloured contrasting characteristics

The premium automaker says the model is highly aerodynamically efficient

The electric soft top of the car comes in black colour

The car sits on 21-inch AMG 10-twin-spoke forged wheels in a matt black finish 

The interior boasts extensive usage of black nappa leather

This special edition model is limited to 100 units only

Know more about new Mercedes-Benz GLE facelift
Click Here