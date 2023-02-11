This Mercedes-AMG Collectors Edition looks so cool!

Mercedes-AMG presents a special model of the SL 63 4MATIC+
The model gets the look of the Mercedes-AMG F1 W13 E Performance racing car
The luxury car gets an exclusive two-tone paint in gradient style
The car also features star patterns along with Petronas-coloured contrasting characteristics
The premium automaker says the model is highly aerodynamically efficient
The electric soft top of the car comes in black colour
The car sits on 21-inch AMG 10-twin-spoke forged wheels in a matt black finish
The interior boasts extensive usage of black nappa leather
This special edition model is limited to 100 units only