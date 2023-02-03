This Mercedes ambulance from 1937 came sans blue light, siren

The year 1937 saw an ambulance from Mercedes-Benz
Called as Mercedes-Benz 320 ambulance, the vehicle came with a rear-view mirror rescue feature
With the help of the mirror, the paramedic who doubled as the driver kept an eye on the patient while driving
It came with a folding seat along with a bench for an attendent
The body of this ambulance was built by Lueg in Bochum according to a patented system
The vehicle came with a 3.2-litre six-cylinder engine
The engine generated power output of 78 hp
The exterior of the vehicle sported a grey paintwork
A musical instrument manufacturer from Trossingen purchased the ambulance for its company medical service