This Mercedes ambulance from 1937 came sans blue light, siren

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Feb 03, 2023

The year 1937 saw an ambulance from Mercedes-Benz

Called as Mercedes-Benz 320 ambulance, the vehicle came with a rear-view mirror rescue feature

With the help of the mirror, the paramedic who doubled as the driver kept an eye on the patient while driving

It came with a folding seat along with a bench for an attendent

The body of this ambulance was built by Lueg in Bochum according to a patented system

The vehicle came with a 3.2-litre six-cylinder engine

The engine generated power output of 78 hp

The exterior of the vehicle sported a grey paintwork 

A musical instrument manufacturer from Trossingen purchased the ambulance for its company medical service 
Know more about Mercedes-Benz's latest GLE facelift
Click Here