The 777 hypercar is a 730 hp mean machine

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 22, 2022

Built by 777 Motors, the hypercar has been built with an investment of 7 million euros

The 777 hypercar uses extensive amount of carbon fibre element across the body to make it lightweight

The track-only hypercar has been built in Monza, which is known as Temple of Speed

Engineered by Dallara, the 777 hypercar is limited to seven units only, making it exclusive

The car weighs 900 kg and gets power from a 4.5-litre V8 naturally aspirated biofuel engine

The 777 hypercar is claimed as capable of running at a top speed of 370 kmph

The 777 hypercar is claimed as capable of 3.5G-4G of lateral acceleration

The 777 hypercar comes equipped with a simulator, exercise gear and 14 track modes

The 777 hypercar is claimed to have been developed as a mobile laboratory of new solutions that could debut in future track-only cars
