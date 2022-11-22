Built by 777 Motors, the hypercar has been built with an investment of 7 million euros
The 777 hypercar uses extensive amount of carbon fibre element across the body to make it lightweight
The track-only hypercar has been built in Monza, which is known as Temple of Speed
Engineered by Dallara, the 777 hypercar is limited to seven units only, making it exclusive
The car weighs 900 kg and gets power from a 4.5-litre V8 naturally aspirated biofuel engine
The 777 hypercar is claimed as capable of running at a top speed of 370 kmph
The 777 hypercar is claimed as capable of 3.5G-4G of lateral acceleration
The 777 hypercar comes equipped with a simulator, exercise gear and 14 track modes
The 777 hypercar is claimed to have been developed as a mobile laboratory of new solutions that could debut in future track-only cars