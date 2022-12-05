This McLaren supercar is coming to India next year

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Dec 05, 2022

McLaren Artura is the brand's first ever series-production high performance supercar

It comes with a hybrid powertrain

Under the hood, it comes with a twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine combined with an e-motor and battery pack

The combined power output of the set up stands at 671 bhp and 720 Nm torque   

This supercar can sprint to 100 kmph in three seconds

It sits on next-generation Pirelli P Zero Corsa tyres

McLaren has put key controls on the steering wheel for easy access

McLaren Artura will make its India debut early next year
Know more about the supercar
Click Here