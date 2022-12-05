This McLaren supercar is coming to India next year

McLaren Artura is the brand's first ever series-production high performance supercar
It comes with a hybrid powertrain
Under the hood, it comes with a twin-turbocharged 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine combined with an e-motor and battery pack
The combined power output of the set up stands at 671 bhp and 720 Nm torque
This supercar can sprint to 100 kmph in three seconds
It sits on next-generation Pirelli P Zero Corsa tyres
McLaren has put key controls on the steering wheel for easy access
McLaren Artura will make its India debut early next year