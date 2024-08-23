This Maruti SUV gets ADAS for the first time, but you can't buy

Published Aug 23, 2024

Maruti Suzuki has started to export the Fronx SUV to Japan with added features

The first batch of shipments of the Japan-spec Fronx was recently shipped from Gujarat

The Fronx to be sold in Japan will be different from the model Maruti sells in India currently

One of the biggest differences lies under the hood where the Japan-spec SUV gets a 1.5-litre petrol engine

In India, Maruti offers the Fronx with a 1.2-litre petrol and a1.0-litre turbo petrol engine options

The second big change is that the Fronx in Japan will be offered with Suzuki's AllGrip tech or all-wheel drive system

It will be offered with multiple drive modes including Auto, Sport, Snow and Lock

But the biggest difference between the Inda-spec Fronx and Japan-spec model is the ADAS technology

The SUV will offer ADAS features like lane-keep assist, emergency braking, adaptive cruise control and more
