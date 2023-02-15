This Maruti car is now safer than before. Here’s why

Maruti has launched the Ciaz with updated safety features
Maruti has added safety features like ESP and Hill Hold Assist as standard
It also offers dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors among other features
Maruti is also offering three new dual-tone colour schemes with black roof
The new dual tone variants will be offered in the Alpha variants of Ciaz
The price of the dual-tone variant is ₹11.14 lakh (manual) and ₹12.34 lakh (automatic)
Ciaz continues to be powered by the 1.5-litre K15 engine that produces 103 bhp and 138 Nm
The transmission job is handled by a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed torque converter
The engine mated to Smart Hybrid Technology offers mileage of over 20 kmpl