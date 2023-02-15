This Maruti car is now safer than before. Here’s why

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Feb 15, 2023

Maruti has launched the Ciaz with updated safety features

Maruti has added safety features like ESP and Hill Hold Assist as standard

It also offers dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors among other features

Maruti is also offering three new dual-tone colour schemes with black roof

The new dual tone variants will be offered in the Alpha variants of Ciaz

The price of the dual-tone variant is 11.14 lakh (manual) and 12.34 lakh (automatic)

Ciaz continues to be powered by the 1.5-litre K15 engine that produces 103 bhp and 138 Nm

The transmission job is handled by a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed torque converter

The engine mated to Smart Hybrid Technology offers mileage of over 20 kmpl
