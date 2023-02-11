This Mahindra electric SUV's demand is soaring

Published Feb 11, 2023

All-electric Mahindra XUV 400 is already a hit with consumers   

The automaker says the EV received over 15,000 bookings since its launch 

The first 5,000 customers avail the EV within the range of 16.99 lakh and 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

The electric car comes in two variants

The trims called EC and EL come with 34.5 kWh battery pack and 39.4 kWh battery pack respectively

The former gives a range up to 375 km while the latter offers a range of 456 km

The EV generates power output of 148 bhp and 310 Nm of torque

The XUV400 sits on 16-inch alloy wheels

The interior boasts a seven-inch infotainment screen 
