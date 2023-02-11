This Mahindra electric SUV's demand is soaring

All-electric Mahindra XUV 400 is already a hit with consumers
The automaker says the EV received over 15,000 bookings since its launch
The first 5,000 customers avail the EV within the range of ₹16.99 lakh and ₹18.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
The electric car comes in two variants
The trims called EC and EL come with 34.5 kWh battery pack and 39.4 kWh battery pack respectively
The former gives a range up to 375 km while the latter offers a range of 456 km
The EV generates power output of 148 bhp and 310 Nm of torque
The XUV400 sits on 16-inch alloy wheels
The interior boasts a seven-inch infotainment screen