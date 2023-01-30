This little EV from Israel can be perfect for India

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jan 30, 2023

Global space shortage is leading to numerous innovations especially in the mobility sector

The latest one comes from Israel in the form a mini electric vehicle

From an Israeli startup called City Transformers, here comes a small urban EV called CT-2

This electric vehicle has a width of just 1 meter

This makes it a perfect EV to navigate through small alleys and bylanes

The weight of CT-2 is only 450 kgs!

The company claims the EV provides a range of 180 km

The EV's top speed stands at 90 kmph

The company is aiming to mass produce this electric vehicle from late 2024 onwards
Know more about CT-2
Click Here