This Light Tactical Vehicle for military ops is powered by battery

US EV startup Canoo has revealed its LTV for possible use & deployment by US forces

Canoo has delivered its LTV for Analysis & Demonstration, & claims it is engineered for extremes

Primary focus of the LTV is to keep occupants & the battery safe

The LTV incorporates carbon Kevlar for strength minus the need for additional weight

The LTV has proprietary AWD system with up to 600 hp. It stands on 32-inch tyres 

Canoo is making a name for offering a number of electric vehicle models

At present, it offers electric delivery vehicles, adventure trucks & more
