This Light Tactical Vehicle for military ops is powered by battery

US EV startup Canoo has revealed its LTV for possible use & deployment by US forces
Canoo has delivered its LTV for Analysis & Demonstration, & claims it is engineered for extremes
Primary focus of the LTV is to keep occupants & the battery safe
The LTV incorporates carbon Kevlar for strength minus the need for additional weight
The LTV has proprietary AWD system with up to 600 hp. It stands on 32-inch tyres
Canoo is making a name for offering a number of electric vehicle models
At present, it offers electric delivery vehicles, adventure trucks & more