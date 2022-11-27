This Lamborghini lounge in Doha is way too luxurious. Check it out

Lamborghini is all about luxury and style
Its pop-up lounge at the Pearl Doha is a clear example of it
It is an invite-only lounge and is accessible to only VIPs and Lamborghini owners
This floating lounge is spread to an area of 320 sq metres with direct views to the sea and Pearl Doha
The outside deck of the lounge flaunts the latest Lamborghini Urus Performante in its all glory
With the lounge's sojourn service, guests can enjoy hospitality as well as relax
Guests can also check out exclusive watches from Roger Dubuis which has been Lamborghini's partner since 2017
There is a scale model of the luxury boat whose design inspired by Lamborghini Sian FKP 37
This lounge has seen the debut of Lamborghini Urus Performante in Middle East and Africa