This Lamborghini lounge in Doha is way too luxurious. Check it out

This Lamborghini lounge in Doha is way too luxurious.

Published Nov 27, 2022

Lamborghini is all about luxury and style

Its pop-up lounge at the Pearl Doha is a clear example of it

It is an invite-only lounge and is accessible to only VIPs and Lamborghini owners

This floating lounge is spread to an area of 320 sq metres with direct views to the sea and Pearl Doha

The outside deck of the lounge flaunts the latest Lamborghini Urus Performante in its all glory

With the lounge's sojourn service, guests can enjoy hospitality as well as relax

Guests can also check out exclusive watches from Roger Dubuis which has been Lamborghini's partner since 2017

There is a scale model of the luxury boat whose design inspired by Lamborghini Sian FKP 37

This lounge has seen the debut of Lamborghini Urus Performante in Middle East and Africa
Know more about this super SUV
