Jeep CJ, one of the most iconic models of all times, has been revived as an EV
It is based on the Jeep CJ, also popular as the Willys, from 1950s
Jeep CJ Surge comes with retro design with an electric heart
It draws power from a 24-module battery pack
The battery pack is installed in the cargo area of the CJ Surge
Instead of a V8 engine, the CJ Surge runs on electric motor generating 268 hp
Jeep CJ Surge stands on 35-inch wheels
The transmission job is handled by a two-speed Jeep transfer case with selectable gearing
Jeep has not shared any detail about the performance or range of the CJ Surge yet