Give Jeep Wagoneer S a perfect name and you could win $40,000

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 24, 2022

Jeep Wagoneer S is one of the exciting EVs coming from the US carmaker, possibly in 2024

The large and luxurious electric SUV is expected to break cover in its production guise at the CES in January 2023

Jeep Wagoneer S electric SUV has been already unveiled in concept form and the production variant is likely to come closely resembling to it

The Jeep electric SUV is expected to come sporting the signature styling language of the automaker like seven slat grille, a masculine stance

Jeep Recon is another EV the automaker is readying for launch by 2024 alongside the Jeep Wagoneer S

Jeep has unveiled the Recon in its concept form and the electric SUV looks heavily influenced by Jeep Wrangler

Jeep Recon comes as a compact model, while the Wagoneer S comes as a fully grown electric SUV

Jeep is aiming to grab a large chunk in the premium all-electric SUV market and the Wagoneer S along with Recon could be instrumental in that strategy

It is not sure if Jeep will bring these EVs in India, but they could be really interesting products here
