Jeep Wagoneer S is one of the exciting EVs coming from the US carmaker, possibly in 2024
The large and luxurious electric SUV is expected to break cover in its production guise at the CES in January 2023
Jeep Wagoneer S electric SUV has been already unveiled in concept form and the production variant is likely to come closely resembling to it
The Jeep electric SUV is expected to come sporting the signature styling language of the automaker like seven slat grille, a masculine stance
Jeep Recon is another EV the automaker is readying for launch by 2024 alongside the Jeep Wagoneer S
Jeep has unveiled the Recon in its concept form and the electric SUV looks heavily influenced by Jeep Wrangler
Jeep Recon comes as a compact model, while the Wagoneer S comes as a fully grown electric SUV
Jeep is aiming to grab a large chunk in the premium all-electric SUV market and the Wagoneer S along with Recon could be instrumental in that strategy
It is not sure if Jeep will bring these EVs in India, but they could be really interesting products here