This Japanese SUV is set to return to India after 8 years

Nissan India has confirmed that the new X-Trail SUV will be launched soon
Nissan will officially unveil the 2024 X-Trail in India in the third week of July
The Toyota Fortuner rival was earlier showcased in India by Nissan in late 2022
The new-gen X-Trail stands 4,680 mm in length, 2,065 mm in width and 1,725 mm in height
The wheelbase of the SUV is 2,705 mm with a ground clearance of 205 mm
The new X-Trail is likely to be offered with a strong hybrid powertrain, churning out about 200 bhp
A mild hybrid variant with mild hybrid tech is also likely with output of 160 bhp and 300 Nm
The new X-Trail SUV is likely to be brought to India through the Completely Built Unit (CBU) route
Besides Fortuner, it is also going to rival the likes of MG Gloster, Hyundai Tucson and others