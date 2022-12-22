Bertone GB110 is slated to be built in a limited number of 33 units globally
Bertone GB110's design would remind you of Lamborghinis
GB110 gets a sleek design, LED lights, sculpted side panel with aerodynamic design
GB110's powertrain generates 1,100 hp power and 1,100 Nm torque
The GB110 runs on a fuel that is developed from plastic waste
GB110 is capable of sprinting 0-100 kmph in 2.79 seconds, 200 kmph in 6.79 seconds, and 300 kmph in 14 seconds
Bertone GB110 hypercar is capable of running at a top speed of 380 kmph
GB110 rides on independent double wishbones at both ends, and there are four-way adjustable dampers
Bertone GB110 gets a seven-speed gearbox, but it is not confirmed if the transmission is manual or automatic