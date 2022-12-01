This is world's first approved driverless parking space 

Published Dec 01, 2022

Till now, it was about autonomous cars...

...wait till you hear this! Now, there is a fully automated self-parking space

Thanks to Mercedes-Benz and Bosch collaboration

The companies received the official approval for this parking space 

In this software enabled parking space, the cars can drive themselves into a pre-booked spot 

The software works through communication with the sensors at the spot 

These sensors help in detecting hurdles on the way

This parking space is currently located in Stuttgart Airport

This facility will be available for owners of Mercedes S-Class or an EQS
