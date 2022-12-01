This is world's first approved driverless parking space 

Till now, it was about autonomous cars...
...wait till you hear this! Now, there is a fully automated self-parking space
Thanks to Mercedes-Benz and Bosch collaboration
The companies received the official approval for this parking space
In this software enabled parking space, the cars can drive themselves into a pre-booked spot
The software works through communication with the sensors at the spot
These sensors help in detecting hurdles on the way
This parking space is currently located in Stuttgart Airport
This facility will be available for owners of Mercedes S-Class or an EQS