This is the new Toyota Innova HyCross coming to India this week

Hindustan Times
Auto
Published Nov 21, 2022

Toyota has officially unveiled the new Innova with hybrid power in Indonesia

In Indoensia, the Innova HyCross is called the Kijang Innova Zenix

The new Innova HyCross is bigger and bolder than the Innova Crysta sold in India

The design of the Innova HyCross MPV is inspired by SUVs like the Fortuner

Under the hood is a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder Dual VVT-i petrol engine

The hybrid powertrain helps it generate 152 PS of power and 188 Nm of peak torque

The Innova HyCross offers automatic tailgate with voice commands

The interior is plush with dual-tone colour and a giant floating touchscreen system

It also offers middle-row quilted leather powered Ottoman seats for the first time

And of course the new panoramic sunroof, also a first for the Innova
