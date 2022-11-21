Toyota has officially unveiled the new Innova with hybrid power in Indonesia
In Indoensia, the Innova HyCross is called the Kijang Innova Zenix
The new Innova HyCross is bigger and bolder than the Innova Crysta sold in India
The design of the Innova HyCross MPV is inspired by SUVs like the Fortuner
Under the hood is a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder Dual VVT-i petrol engine
The hybrid powertrain helps it generate 152 PS of power and 188 Nm of peak torque
The Innova HyCross offers automatic tailgate with voice commands
The interior is plush with dual-tone colour and a giant floating touchscreen system
It also offers middle-row quilted leather powered Ottoman seats for the first time
And of course the new panoramic sunroof, also a first for the Innova