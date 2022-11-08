This is the most sustainable Bentley Bentayga

Bentley has introduced the Odyssean edition of Bentayga
This special edition of Bentayga comes with a hybrid powertrain
It sits on 22-inch wheels with Pale Brodgar accents
A 3.0-litre TFSI V6 engine has been combined with a 100 kW electric motor
The powertrain generates power output of 456 bhp and 700 Nm of torque
The automaker has used environment-friendly materials and veneers inside the car
Bentley has widely used sustainable natural leather in the interiors
The Bentley Odyssean Bentayga can touch the speed of 100 kmph in 5.3 seconds
Bentley will make only 70 units of this model