This is the most sustainable Bentley Bentayga

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Nov 08, 2022

Bentley has introduced the Odyssean edition of  Bentayga

This special edition of Bentayga comes with a hybrid powertrain

It sits on 22-inch wheels with Pale Brodgar accents

A 3.0-litre TFSI V6 engine has been combined with a 100 kW electric motor

The powertrain generates power output of 456 bhp and 700 Nm of torque 

The automaker has used environment-friendly materials and veneers inside the car

Bentley has widely used sustainable natural leather in the interiors

The Bentley  Odyssean  Bentayga can touch the speed of 100 kmph in 5.3 seconds

Bentley will make only 70 units of this model
To know more
Click Here