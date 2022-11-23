This is the most powerful and quickest SUV in the history

Drako Motors has unveiled its Dragon SUV
Drako says Dragon is the most powerful, quickest and fastest production hyper-luxury SUV in history
Drako Dragon can accelerate from 0-60 mph in 1.9 seconds
Drako Dragon has a top speed of over 200 mph
The electric SUV comes with gullwing doors
There is LED lighting all around. Dragon also features ultra-bright rally lights integrated into its roof
Dragon uses four electric motors mounted on each wheel
Dragon uses a carbon fibre structure
Drako Dragon has an EPA-rated driving range of 420 miles