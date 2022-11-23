This is the most powerful and quickest SUV in the history

Hindustan Times
Published Nov 23, 2022
Published Nov 23, 2022

Drako Motors has unveiled its Dragon SUV

Drako says Dragon is the most powerful, quickest and fastest production hyper-luxury SUV in history

Drako Dragon can accelerate from 0-60 mph in 1.9 seconds

Drako Dragon has a top speed of over 200 mph

The electric SUV comes with gullwing doors

There is LED lighting all around. Dragon also features ultra-bright rally lights integrated into its roof

Dragon uses four electric motors mounted on each wheel

Dragon uses a carbon fibre structure

Drako Dragon has an EPA-rated driving range of 420 miles
