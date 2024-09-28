This is the most luxurious SUV that you can buy in India

Rolls Royce has launched Cullinan Series II in the Indian market.
It costs a massive ₹10.5 crore ex-showroom that too without any options.
Rolls Royce will also sell the Black Badge variant for ₹12.25 crore ex-showroom before any options.
Powering the Cullinan is a 6.75-litre V12 engine
The luxury SUV now features a Wi-Fi hotspot, Bluetooth earphones for the rear occupants and 18 speaker sound system.
The dashboard panel in front of the passenger gets 7,000 dots which have been laser-etched at different angles to add a depth-effect to the design of the toughened security glass.
The LED Daytime Running Lamps have been revised for the Series II
The Black Badge is a bolder and sportier version of the same luxury SUV for customers who want something that stands out in the crowd even more.
Deliveries will commence from Q4 202