This is the most expensive car number plate in the world

Number plate 'P7' recently sold for a record 55 million dirhams (approx. ₹122.6 crore)
It went under the hammer at ‘Most Noble Numbers’ charity auction
It set a Guinness World Record for becoming the most expensive number plate in the world
It broke the record set in 2008, when Abu Dhabi’s car number 1 plate sold for 52.2 million dirhams
The bids for the number plate started at 15 million dirhams
Proceeds from the auction will go to support '1 Billion Meals Endowment' campaign
The campaign was launched to boost efforts to combat global hunger
The auction was collaboratively organised by Emirates Auction
Various other number plates like AA22 and AA80 were part of the auction