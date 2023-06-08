This is one of the fastest hatchback's in the world: Check it out!

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Jun 08, 2023

Mercedes-Benz A45 S is one of the fastest hatchbacks that a person can buy.

It is priced at 92.50 lakh ex-showroom in India

It is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine that is turbocharged.

It puts out 415 bhp and 500 Nm.

The gearbox on duty is a 8-speed automatic transmission

Mercedes-Benz A45 S can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just 3.9 seconds

It also comes with AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive system with AMG Torque Control

The A45 S is based on the updated version of the A-Class. 

It gets quad exhausts at the rear.
