This is Mercedes’ most affordable convertible India. Check out the CLE Cabriolet

Mercedes-Benz recently launched its most affordable convertible in India, the new CLE Cabriolet
Positioned between the C-Class and E-Class, the new Mercedes-Benz CLE Cabriolet borrows components from both the cars
The CLE Cabriolet looks striking with its shark-nose grille, long bonnet and a soft-top fabric roof that tucks away into the boot
India gets the CLE Cabriolet exclusively in the AMG Line trims that adds sporty touches like pronounced bumpers with larger intakes and new alloy wheels
The fabric roof on the CLE Cabriolet can open or close at speeds of up to 60 kmph and within just 20 seconds
The CLE Cabriolet’s cabin comes loaded with a Burmester sound system, ambient lighting, 11.9-inch infotainment unit, and the AirScarf feature
The CLE is the first Mercedes-Benz convertible to get a separate head airbag for rear passengers as standard
Power comes from the 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine with the 48-volt mild-hybrid system tuned for 254 bhp and 400 Nm
The CLE 300 Cabriolet AMG Line is exclusively on sale online and customers can purchase one for ₹1.10 crore (ex-showroom)