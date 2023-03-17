This is India's first sub-compact SUV to get CNG version

Maruti Suzuki has launched the Brezza CNG at a price of ₹9.14 lakh
Brezza CNG was first showcased at the Auto Expo earlier this year
The SUV has been launched in four variants, with top price reaching ₹12.05 lakh
The Brezza CNG is slightly less powerful with output of 87 bhp and 121.5 Nm
Brezza CNG, on expected and obvious lines, comes with manual transmission only
Maruti Suzuki claims the Brezza CNG will offer mileage of more than 25 kmpl
The CNG-powered SUV will continue to offer features such as sunroof, cruise control, wireless connectivity in the ZXi variant
Brezza is the 14th CNG model from Maruti Suzuki to be launched in India
Maruti Suzuki currently has the widest range of CNG cars in the country