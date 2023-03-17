This is India's first sub-compact SUV to get CNG version

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Mar 17, 2023

Maruti Suzuki has launched the Brezza CNG at a price of 9.14 lakh

Brezza CNG was first showcased at the Auto Expo earlier this year

The SUV has been launched in four variants, with top price reaching 12.05 lakh

The Brezza CNG is slightly less powerful with output of 87 bhp and 121.5 Nm

Brezza CNG, on expected and obvious lines, comes with manual transmission only

Maruti Suzuki claims the Brezza CNG will offer mileage of more than 25 kmpl

The CNG-powered SUV will continue to offer features such as sunroof, cruise control, wireless connectivity in the ZXi variant

Brezza is the 14th CNG model from Maruti Suzuki to be launched in India

Maruti Suzuki currently has the widest range of CNG cars in the country
