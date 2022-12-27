This is India's first electric motorcycle with safety system

Published Dec 27, 2022

India's first performance-oriented electric motorcycle, F77, not only excels in terms of...

...performance but also safety as it comes with Bosch's dual-channel ABS unit   

It makes this EV the first in the country to get a safety system that allows controlled braking at high speeds  

Bosch's ABS 10 has been adapted for the F77 electric bike and it has been integrated with the rear wheel to mitigate the lift up function

This technology helps the electric motorcycle to keep its rear wheel on the tarmac, hence reducing the risk of a rollover

The Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle packs a PMS direct drive motor

It can generate power output of 38.8 bhp and peak torque of 95 Nm

It offers three riding modes - namely Glide, Combat and Ballistic

It has a top speed of 147 kmph 
