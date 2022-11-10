This is India's first compact SUV with CNG power

Published Nov 10, 2022

Toyota has forayed into the CNG segment with its flagship SUV

The carmaker launched the Urban Cruiser HyRyder with CNG kit

The HyRyder Sis also India's first SUV to offer strong hybrid powertrain

Toyota has not revealed the price of HyRyder CNG yet

However, Toyota has shared that HyRyder CNG will offer mileage of 26.1 km/kg

HyRyder CNG will be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine

The K-series engine will come mated to a 5-speed manual transmission

The E-CNG kit will be available in HyRyder's S and G grades

The HyRyder CNG will be sold along with the hybrid, strong hybrid variants
