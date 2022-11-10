This is India's first compact SUV with CNG power

Toyota has forayed into the CNG segment with its flagship SUV
The carmaker launched the Urban Cruiser HyRyder with CNG kit
The HyRyder Sis also India's first SUV to offer strong hybrid powertrain
Toyota has not revealed the price of HyRyder CNG yet
However, Toyota has shared that HyRyder CNG will offer mileage of 26.1 km/kg
HyRyder CNG will be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine
The K-series engine will come mated to a 5-speed manual transmission
The E-CNG kit will be available in HyRyder's S and G grades
The HyRyder CNG will be sold along with the hybrid, strong hybrid variants