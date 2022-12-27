Tesla Model S and Model X can be turned into ultra-expensive gaming computer

Published Dec 27, 2022

Tesla launched the Steam beta for Model S and Model X offering thousands of games

Steam makes the Tesla Model S and Model X's infotainment system similar to hi-tech gaming consoles and gaming computers

Tesla is developing a new video game apps for owners of these EVs to play in their vehicles while parked or in the backseat screen

Steam beta has opened up the capacity to make Tesla Model S or Model X the owner's home gaming computer or console

Tesla’s native Steam app can be linked to an Apple TV through the Steam Link App

This means one can play games running on Tesla gaming computer on any screen with an Apple TV in the house

The user needs to download the Steam Link app on his device

The Tesla EV and the device on which the Steam game will be streamed must be connected to the same Wifi network

As long as the Tesla EV is within range, it can power user's gaming device inside allowing to play any game in Steam library
