Tesla launched the Steam beta for Model S and Model X offering thousands of games
Steam makes the Tesla Model S and Model X's infotainment system similar to hi-tech gaming consoles and gaming computers
Tesla is developing a new video game apps for owners of these EVs to play in their vehicles while parked or in the backseat screen
Steam beta has opened up the capacity to make Tesla Model S or Model X the owner's home gaming computer or console
Tesla’s native Steam app can be linked to an Apple TV through the Steam Link App
This means one can play games running on Tesla gaming computer on any screen with an Apple TV in the house
The user needs to download the Steam Link app on his device
The Tesla EV and the device on which the Steam game will be streamed must be connected to the same Wifi network
As long as the Tesla EV is within range, it can power user's gaming device inside allowing to play any game in Steam library